BUY NOW: Cavs single game tickets on sale

Good news for Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

Single game tickets for the 2017-18 NBA season, for all 41 regular season home games and three preseason games at Quicken Loans Arena, are now on sale!

The NBA Eastern Conference Champions tip off the new season on Tuesday, October 17 against the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. at the Q.

You can purchase your tickets at Cavs.com/tickets. There is a six (6) ticket limit per person per game (no game limit).

ON-SALE, NO FEES courtesy of Discount Drug Mart – Fans can enjoy 'no fees' for select home games between October and November. Offer valid through TONIGHT, SEPTEMBER 15th at 11:59pm on Cavs.com.

– Fans can enjoy 'no fees' for select home games between October and November. Offer valid through TONIGHT, SEPTEMBER 15th at 11:59pm on Cavs.com. BUDS NIGHT OUT presented by Budweiser – This season, fans can enjoy any regular season Wednesday game with their favorite BUD with two (2) Loudville Tickets and two (2) Budweiser Beers for only $50! This offer will be available starting Wednesday, September 27th at Cavs.com.

– This season, fans can enjoy any regular season Wednesday game with their favorite BUD with two (2) Loudville Tickets and two (2) Budweiser Beers for only $50! This offer will be available starting Wednesday, September 27th at Cavs.com. WEB WEDNESDAYS – Beginning Wednesday, October 4, Cavs.com will feature 'Web Wednesdays' – the place for fans to take advantage of exclusive offers on Cavs tickets, Cavs Team Shop deals, and more, only available at Cavs.com.

The complete 2017-18 Cavaliers schedule can be found at cavs.com/schedule.

