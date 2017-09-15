Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: 7 players to watch

This week DeShone Kizer will have to make sharper, quicker decisions against a team that'll be throwing a lot of different looks at him. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns will try to even their record at 1-1 on Sept. 17 as the team travels to Baltimore to play against the Ravens.

The Browns lost the season opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are 7 players to watch in the game on Sunday:



DeShone Kizer

This is a no-brainer. We always focus on the Browns quarterback, if only to hope that we've finally found the real deal.

The baptism-by-fire continues for the rookie in Week 2. He had a tough test against the Steelers in Week 1, and handled himself well, trying to rally the team with a clutch touchdown pass on 4th and 2 before falling short in the end.

As tough as the Steelers defense is, the Ravens' can be even tougher, and more confusing, as they disguise their coverages, Baltimore intercepted Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton four times in the opener.

Kizer took seven sacks against Pittsburgh as he tried to read the defense. This week he'll have to make sharper, quicker decisions against a team that'll be throwing a lot of different looks at him.

Terrance West

The 2014 third-round pick is happy to be home in Baltimore, and ready to show his former team that he didn't fail them, they failed him. He'll be even more important to the Ravens' plans now that fellow running Danny Woodhead is on the injured reserved with a hamstring injury.

The Browns held Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell in check last week, he only rushed for 32 yards. They have to do the same with West.

Joe Flacco

The Ravens quarterback had a pedestrian start to his season, he was 9 of 17 for 121 yards. Flacco missed the preseason with a back injury, but he didn't have to do much; his defense did the heavy lifting against the Bengals.

Gregg Williams will have the Browns defense going after Flacco, and if he needs any tips, he can get them from Hue Jackson, who coached Flacco his first two seasons.

Jackson knows Flacco's strengths, and weaknesses. Oh, and Flacco does not have Antonio Brown.

Isaiah Crowell

At some point, "Feed the Crow" is going to have to mean something, or the Browns offense isn't going anywhere. Jackson insisted he'd stress the running game more this season, and then fed the Crow only 17 times for 33 rushing yards in the opener. They have to get him going. Especially against a defense with corners who can make life miserable for a QB.

Jabrill Peppers

The rookie safety/return man is ready to break one. You can just feel it.

He had a 25-yard punt return against the Steelers, and just has that explosiveness that can change a game in an instant. This week would be a good time to make it happen.

Joe Schobert

The second-year linebacker is more than comfortable in the middle of this defense, he's visibly getting better and better by the week. He was in on more tackles (9) than anyone on the field in the opener, and just always seems to be around the football. The Browns hope to win with defense in 2017. Schobert has become a big part of that plan.

Kenny Britt

The veteran wide receiver signed a $32 million deal with the Browns in the offseason, was invisible during the preseason, and then had a huge drop in the 4th quarter in Week 1 as the team was trying to rally. Wednesday, he did a combative interview with the media while sitting on his stool, facing his locker.

His production, attitude and body language are all, how should I say it, unimpressive at this point. Hue Jackson hinted at dropping him down the depth chart. That could be Britt's best contribution since coming aboard.

