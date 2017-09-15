Four N. Ridgeville clerks busted for selling alcohol to minors

North Ridgeville police go after businesses selling alcohol to minors. (Source: MGNOnline)

Employees at four North Ridgeville stores were cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

North Ridgeville police partnered with the STOP Underage Drinking Taskforce and the Ohio Investigative Unit to crack down on businesses selling alcohol to those under the age of 21.

Officers conducted the detail on September 14 and had a 19-year-old woman make the sales.

According to officers, the woman went to 19 different stores and was able to purchase alcohol at four of them.

The four businesses where the minor could buy alcohol are: the BP on Center Ridge, Butternut Corners Market on Lorain, Walgreen's on Center Ridge and the Marathon on SR 83.

Those stores that did not sell alcohol to the woman were recommended for a congratulatory letter from the Ohio Investigative Unit.

