Mayor Frank Jackson, County Exec. backs idea to bring Amazon HQ2 to Cleveland

Nearly two weeks after Amazon announced they want to build a second headquarters, and opened up a nationwide pitch process as to where to build it, Cuyahoga County leaders are speaking out.

Every major city in the country is going after this project and Friday we learned, Cleveland is no different.

In a prepared statement, Mayor Frank G. Jackson and County Executive Armond Budish said they are in the process of putting together a collaborative effort to convince Amazon that Cleveland is the city for them.

Read the complete statement on Amazon headquarters bid below:

"Cleveland is a city on the rise and we envision Amazon potentially being a major part of the region's growth. Our goal, with this proposal, is to integrate the organization within the fabric of the Greater Cleveland community. The City of Cleveland, The County, Greater Cleveland Partnership, Northeast Ohio Area-wide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), Cleveland State University and our partners are no strangers to working closely to ensure that Cleveland is competitive.

This will be a community effort, similar to the process that this community undertook to win the Republican National Convention. Just as we did then, we are pulling together civic leaders from government, higher education, business, and other crucial sectors to put together an aggressive, collaborative package; one that addresses all aspects of the Amazon RFP and highlights the essence of Cleveland and our competitive advantages.

We were an underdog during that process, yet we won. We are confident that working together we can highlight what sets us apart from the competition. This opportunity will have tremendous near and long term impact on the City and the region."

Amazon estimates for the new HQ2 project will bring 50,000 jobs with salaries around $100,000 a year.

Friday's statement comes days after Cleveland 19 reached out to County officials and representatives, several times, asking if they plan to make a bid for the headquarters.

