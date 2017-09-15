Police reaching out for help identifying suspects in gas station shooting

Cleveland police needs the public's help in identifying suspects wanted for felonious assault shooting.

On June 3, officers were patrolling in the area of E. 74 and Superior Avenue when they heard 20 gunshots.

The victim, who had been shot in the arm, was found at the Sunoco gas station and was treated at University Hospitals.

According to police, the victim was sitting in a vehicle at the gas station when someone drove by in a vehicle and began shooting at him. The victim then got out and started shooting at the other vehicle.

The victim then went inside the gas station, gave his gun to another man and that man left the area.

The victim was arrested for weapons charges and tampering with evidence.

These photos are of the suspects wanted in the shooting. The one in the red hat is the suspected shooter and the man with the ponytail was driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5318 or 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

