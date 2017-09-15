Orlo Wants To Know: Saving abandoned properties

The renovated homes will be in the 1400-square-foot range and sell for about $30,000. (Source WOIO)

In the spring Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed used one of an estimated 500 vacant homes in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood as a backdrop for a program to rehab homes by training ex-offenders to fix them up.

A nearby home was completed with program participants doing the work. Things like repairing a rotting floor and putting in a new ceiling.

Reed believes it is having a positive impact on them.

"They now say to themselves they've achieved something they've done something," Reed said.

Tom Stone is the head of the Mt. Pleasant development corporation. He's using $100,000 from Councilman Reed to buy more properties and sell them at a profit, after that he buys more.

The new owner of the just completed home is Twilly Hughley.

"A Clevelander that wanted to stay in Cleveland. Actually was a part of the opportunity corridor project and had to find another residence and wanted to stay in the City of Cleveland," Stone said.

"We're not gonna revitalize our neighborhoods and bring them back by continuing to demo homes in our community," Reed said.

The renovated homes will be in the 1400-square-foot range and sell for about $30,000. Demolition for the homes came from a grant program.

