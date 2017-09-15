Equifax is "different kind of breach" -- here's what you need to do

Jon Steiger, the ?Regional Director at the Federal Trade Commission in Cleveland offers his insights on the troubling Equifax breach. (Source: WOIO)

There were more than 1,000 data breaches in 2016, but experts tell Cleveland 19 the Equifax data breach is different.

A big reason is because instead of the information from a single store or a single credit card company being compromised, data like social security numbers, addresses, driver’s license numbers and dates of birth could have all been compromised.

“This is a different kind of breach here. The information is really that most sensitive information that there is about us,” said Jon Steiger, the ‎Regional Director at the Federal Trade Commission in Cleveland.

Equifax is offering one year of free credit monitoring, if consumers go to equifaxsecurity2017.com, fill out personal information and sign up for the monitoring, but Cleveland 19 asked what people who no longer trust the company with any of their information should do.

“If you don't want to get what they’re offering because you don't trust them at all anymore the other companies do provide free credit reports and we do recommend, before the breach we recommended that people check their reports and now certainly we recommend that people check their credit reports,” said Steiger.

He went on to say that no consumer can avoid providing personal information altogether, because credit companies like Equifax, and even the free credit reporting website annualcreditreport.com, need that information to prove your identity.

“If you want to get that, they need to make sure you are who you say you are, you don’t want someone else to be getting your free credit report,” said Steiger.

Whether or not you, as a consumer, have likely been compromised by the Equifax breach, reps from the FTC say it’s important to monitor your credit file.

A few options to protect yourself include placing a fraud alert on your credit account. You can call any of the three credit agencies to place the fraud alert, and the one agency has to report it to the other two.

Here are phone numbers for each of the agencies, from FTC.gov:

TransUnion : 1-800-680-7289

: Experian : 1-888-397-3742

Equifax : 1-800-525-6285

To place a credit freeze on your account, you have to contact each of the three agencies separately. Equifax is waiving the $5 credit freeze fee, but the other two agencies are not. It costs $5 to freeze or unfreeze your report, and it will then be frozen to everyone – including you. In Ohio, if you request a report to be thawed, it has to be unfrozen within 15 minutes.

If you check your credit report and you think you see a red flag, like a new credit account, utility bill or medical bill, and think your identity may have been stolen, you can go to identitytheft.gov to get a step-by-step process of what to do.

The FTC also wants to hear from you about what’s happening in regard to the Equifax breach. If you receive a phone call from a scammer, find a fake website, or have to wait on hold for hours, the FTC says they want to know about it. You can reach the FTC at 1-877-382-4357

For more information, refer to the links below:

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0275-place-fraud-alert

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2017/09/equifax-data-breach-what-do

