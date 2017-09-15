Ohio wine industry is booming, experts point to $1.3 billion economic impact

Ohio ranks high on the list as its the 6th largest wine producing state in the country. (Source: WOIO)

Whether its dry, sweet or sparkling, more and more people are raising a glass filled with vino from one of Ohio's 270 wineries.

Many Ohio wines have received international recognition and a new report from the Ohio Grape Industries Committee puts the economic impact at $1.3 billion a year.

Ohio ranks high on the list as its the 6th largest wine producing state in the country.

"I got a magazine about all of the wineries in Ohio and I said: 'Who would've thought Ohio wineries? It's amazing,'" said Shelly Hutchison, who drove in from Pittsburgh to tour wineries in Ohio.

Nick Ferrante says, she's not the only one. He comes from three generations of winemakers and says it's been a steady build over the years at Ferrante Winery & Ristorante.

"I think when we started back in the 70s, when we built this winery, I don't remember how many wineries were in existence but I bet you it wasn't more than 50 and now there's more than 260, so the industry is really multiplying," he said.

Ferrante says that's good news for local restaurants and lodges, which has helped make Geneva a tourist attraction.

"We're like the engine. we kind of like get people going out here. We give them the reason to come here and then there are a lot of spin-off benefits that result from their visits," he said.

Including a group of Kent State University students who visited Ferrante for class Friday.

"The young adults, 20 somethings, 30 somethings, they're the first generation to see their parents drinking wine and they're very wine-knowledgeable now," said Enologist Tony Carlucci.

He teaches "Wines of Northeast Ohio" at Kent State University. He believes this is the tipping point for Ohio.

"Beer is been going down now across America and wine consumption has been going up there. It's about time that we're rediscovered, which is wonderful," he said.

This makes Ferrante's taste buds tingle even more.

"When you can sit down at the end of the day at your table and drink a nice glass of wine and eat some nice food, I can't think of anything that's really better," said Ferrante.

The fifth annual "Geneva Area Grape Jamorbee" festival is next weekend.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the event.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.