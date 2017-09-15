Congressman John Lewis accepts Stokes' award, urges renewal of civil rights initiatives

U.S Congressman John Lewis of Georgia, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- from President Barack Obama -- served in the U.S. Congress with Ohio's beloved Congressman Louis Stokes.

Today, he was honored here in Cleveland when he received the 16th Louis Stokes Community Visionary Award.

"When I got elected to congress he was one of the biggest supporters of me. He was a champion of healthcare. He went all out not just to help the City of Cleveland, the state of Ohio but to help the nation and the world community, "said Lewis of Stokes. "50 years ago, you and he and others were in the vineyard out there fighting for so many rights, things now that seem to be under attack. What needs to be done to make sure that the gains that were made are not being lost now? We must continue to organize the unorganized. We must continue to encourage all of our citizens to get out and participate in the political process."

Congressman Lewis walked beside Dr. King and was the youngest person to speak at the 1963 March on Washington. In fact, he was among the Group of Six, who planned the historic March on Washington D.C on August, 28th 1963.

"I came through the sit-ins, the freedom rides, but to walk across that bridge on Bloody Sunday, March 7th, 1965, to create the climate for the passage of the Voting Rights Act. That act helped liberate hundreds and thousands and millions of people, Blacks, Whites, Latino's, Asian Americans and Native Americans. Our country is a much better place because Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Congressman John Robert Lewis, who Dr. King fondly called, The Boy from Troy, Alabama, is called "the conscience of the U.S. Congress.

He helped organize the March on Washington and was badly beaten on Bloody Sunday attempting to cross the infamous Edmund Pettus Bridge on a march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

