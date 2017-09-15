Society Lounge crafts "Wahoo Mule" to celebrate Indians winning streak

Restaurants and bars around the ballpark are thanking the Tribe for their incredible winning streak, because it's brought in a ton of business.

Some spots are making special menu items to honor how well the Indians have done.

Society Lounge on East 4th created a special Wahoo Mule when the Tribe won 20 straight. They've been making it every night since.

"It was when I started to notice, oh we're getting a sizeable amount of people in because of this game and everybody was in really good spirits and I felt like I should make a little something up for it," said Society Lounge Operational Owner Joseph Fredrickson.

Fredrickson said the Wahoo Mule is a unique twist on a classic mule. They use local OYO vodka, which is derived from the Native American name for the Ohio River. They also add in fresh ginger beer and chili flakes on the top.

They're making Wahoo Mules at Society Lounge to celebrate the @Indians winning streak! #WINdians pic.twitter.com/AEs5CHSgT5 — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) September 15, 2017

"It's been a lot of fun downtown a lot of things have been going on obviously tons of people have been flooding in after the games, really great turnout and city's been great with all the wins," Fredrickson said.

He said business all week was much better than expected thanks to the Tribe. He's excited to see what the weekend brings with a sold out Saturday Tribe game.

