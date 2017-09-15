Westlake man loses $22,000 after job offer turns into scam

The scammer asked the victim to pay him with iTunes gift cards. (Source: WOIO)

A Westlake man is out more than $20,000 after a job search turned into a nightmare.

He found out too late that it was all a scam.

The man in his 20s was really excited when a company reached out to him with an office manager job.

But he may have been so eager to get his foot in the door that he missed the warning signs.

Westlake Police say the victim posted his resume on several job search websites.

He got an email that sounded promising and then did an interview over the phone.

“Then they tell him they're going to give him this job as a project manager, which you know, is probably exciting if you're in your 20s and looking for a job,” said Capt. Guy Turner with Westlake Police.

But before he could take the job, Capt. Turner says the company had a request.

He had to set up the office himself, using $22,000 of his own money.

“That's unheard of. No legitimate business works that way. They're supposed to pay you. You don't pay them,” Turner said.

The man was told he would be paid back.

So police say he paid the first two installments with iTunes gift cards as he was instructed, and he got the money back as promised.

But after the third and final purchase, everything fell apart.

“They told him to 'come downtown to our office' which is coincidentally right across from the justice center,” Turner said.

“The company is not in that building, nobody knows anything about it and he realizes he's been had,” he said.

The worst part? The scammers reversed all of the reimbursements they had given him, so now he owes his credit card $22,000.

Capt. Turner says the warning signs were clear.

Job interviews should be in-person, and no legitimate business will ask you to pay for anything in iTunes gift cards.

“Before you take a job like this, talk it over with some friends, people who have been in the business world for awhile. Because they're going to tell you this stinks to high heaven,” Turner said.

There may be some good news for the victim though. He may be getting some of his cash back.

The bank is willing to work with him when it comes to his credit card balance.

As for the scammers, police say they're hitting a wall.

They used the dark web and most likely are working out of Europe.

