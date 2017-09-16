Students create mural on the Red Line Greenway in Ohio City

Students from the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning created a mural on the Red Line Greenway in Ohio City. (Source WOIO)

Students from the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning created a mural on the Red Line Greenway in Ohio City.

The artwork shows the Cleveland skyline, next to the skyline is the word "explore" with pink bubble letters that jump off the wall. The teenagers spent the summer bringing their concept to life on a wall near Abbey Avenue and Columbus Road.

The students earned money and college readiness skills through the program.

"Every time we see one of these community murals we have to smile as we go past them. We go from from what was a gray wall to something that's now so colorful and so uplifting and inspiring, that it really changes your outlook for the day," Executive Director of the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning Marsha Dobrzynski said.

The artists hope the mural helps people become more familiar with the Red Line Greenway.

