Cleveland police looking for woman accused of dragging 2 people with her car in separate incidents

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a woman accused of dragging two people with her car in separate incidents.

Police said the first incident happened around 2 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Walgreens on State Road. Investigators said the suspect attempted to steal a 35-year-old woman's purse.

Cleveland police said she dragged the victim with her vehicle. Authorities said another incident happened at the Target on Steelyard Drive.

Police said a 70-year-old man was a victim of an attempted robbery and was dragged by the suspect's vehicle. Investigators said the suspect was driving a burgundy vehicle, possibly a Cobalt.

No arrests have been made.

