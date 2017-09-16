Cleanup along Great Lakes helping researchers find trash solutions

Volunteers at Edgewater Park expected to collect about 40 pounds of trash during the day. (Source: WOIO)

The Great Lakes are getting some extra attention this weekend with teams of volunteers strolling the shorelines to pickup debris and trash.

The Alliance for the Great Lakes sponsors the regional Adopt-a-Beach program every September. Families playing in the sand and sun at Edgewater Park along Lake Erie, on Saturday, shared the day with Mark Hancock and his classmates from Miami University.

"We want to clean up little pieces of trash that other animals can ingest or get sick from," Hancck said. "We also want to keep the area safe and clean for families that come out to enjoy the beach."

The graduate science students, and other volunteers, were on the hunt for anything that doesn't decompose.

"We're finding anything from cigar tips, food items like bottle caps, (and) lots of food wrappers and bags."

Several children on the beach were intrigued by the volunteers and their buckets. Some chose to collect trash themselves. Collecting little pieces of plastic and other non-biodegradable trash may seem like an endless task but it matters.

"Cleveland is actually one of the bests places for birds, come through here migration," said graduate student Jake Kudrna. "We've got tons of shore birds, so they'll eat those little bits of trash and it can pile up in their stomach because they can't digest it obviously. They'll get sick and they can die. So picking up these little bits saving the wildlife."

The beach and shoreline cleanups are happening across the Great Lakes Region stretching from Minnesota to New York. Last year thousands of volunteers collected more than 16,000 pounds of trash.

Documentation of what's collected is being handed over to a number of groups including Ocean Conservancy to help find solutions.

"We're finding a big problem with cigar tips all around the country," Hancock said. "So what can we do to help that? Maybe go to some of the cigar companies and ask them to provide like wood tips or other type of things, that if they're going to get littered anyway maybe they can biodegrade."

Jason Burick has been coming to Edgewater Beach for 20 years. He's thankful so many people are taking time to make it a more beautiful and safe place to be.

"The last couple years it's made such dramatic improvement," Burick said. "And to think that there are people who will go literally comb the beach, piece by piece of sand, to pick up the tiniest little pieces is really just the next step in just kind of making it as best as it can possibly be."

Cleanups are taking place at other locations through the weekend.

