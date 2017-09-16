Woman dead after car crashes at Westlake gas station

Police said the incident happened at the Speedway on Detroit Road around 3 p.m. on Sept. 16. (Source WOIO)

A 67-year-old woman died at a local hospital after her car crashed at a Westlake gas station.

Police said the incident happened at the Speedway on Detroit Road around 3 p.m. on Sept. 16. The Westlake Police Department said it appears she had a medical condition, she struck another woman at a gas pump.

The woman who was struck was sent to a local hospital, she does not have serious injuries.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

