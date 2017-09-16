Police searching for Toyota Tundra that struck a Cleveland fire truck

Investigators said the truck struck the engine and drove away from the scene of the accident. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a suspect driving a Toyota Tundra that struck a Cleveland fire truck on Saturday.

Investigators said the truck struck the engine and drove away from the scene of the accident. The incident happened on Interstate 90 near East 185th Street in the westbound lanes.

No one was injured in the incident. This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

