Indians outfielder Austin Jackson hits a 'Little League home run' against Royals (video)

Cleveland Indians outfielder Austin Jackson delivered an RBI single and came around to score on the same play.

The single against the Kansas City Royals happened in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jackson hit the ball to center field allowing Francisco Lindor to score from second base.

While Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain attempted to throw Lindor out at home, Jackson hustled to second base. A corresponding throw from Drew Butera went past the shortstop and the center fielder allowing Jackson to score easily.

You can watch the crazy play below:

No sólo son clases de natación, hay clases de pista y campo sino pregúntenle a Austin Jackson..¡Corre muchacho corre!.. ?? #LasMayores #MLB pic.twitter.com/xOZ8EmMWy9 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 16, 2017

