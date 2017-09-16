Cleveland Indians clinch the American League Central division championship

Winning the Central Division is not the Indians ultimate goal this season, but it is the first one they need to achieve along the way of their quest to win the World Series.

When Toronto defeated Minnesota 7-2 on Saturday night, it eliminated the Twins and clinched the Central Division for the Indians.

The Tribe played an afternoon game on Saturday, so the champagne celebration in the clubhouse will go down after Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

The Indians entered play on Saturday with a magic number of two. When they defeated the Royals that number was reduced to one.

The Twins defeat dropped it to zero just hours later. It remains to be seen who the Indians will play in the postseason, the seeding might not be decided until the final days or day of the season.

