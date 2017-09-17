Miss Amazing Pageant showcases girls and women with disabilities

A one-of-a-kind beauty pageant is coming to Ohio for the first time. The Miss Amazing Pageant gives young girls and women with disabilities a chance to showcase what they can do in a way most have never had the chance to do before.

On October 14th, the Miss Amazing Pageant will be held at the Firestone Community Learning Center inside the Performing Arts Auditorium.

"It's an empowerment movement nationwide, and that's where Miss Amazing comes in -- it's for young women with disabilities. They will compete in a one on one interview. They will compete on stage introduction. Talent is optional, it is not scored, and they will also compete in evening gown," said Troy Sutton, the Co-Director of the Pageant.



Girls that are five years of age, up to adults are encouraged to enter.



"My daughters have volunteered and coached Special Olympics, and some of them do pageants, and the girls would come up to them and say they want to be a princess like them, and we researched, and my one daughter found this, and we actually applied for it, and we are so excited to be able to bring it," said Winnie Garey, the Pageant's other Co-Director.



At the end of the competition, everyone is supposed to walk away feeling like a winner.



"We have six core groups, three teen groups and then there are three Miss groups, and then each one of them will have a winner that will go on to nationals, but everybody is a winner because everybody receives a crown," said Garey.



It's not too late to enter. The pageant is open to girls and women with disabilities all across the state. Visit Missamazing.org to register.

As far as the cost, applicants only need to donate five cans of food that will be given to a charity of the organization's choice.

The deadline to enter the pageant is September 24th.

For more information, visit The Miss Amazing web site.