Motorcyclist killed in Wayne County after colliding with SUV

A woman driving a large SUV turned in front of a motorcyclist and triggered a fatal accident Sunday, according to police.

The crash occurred on State Route 585 in Milton Township, located within Wayne County.

Eric Obloy, 26, from Norton, was riding a high performance Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed into a Ford Expedition, driven by Peggy Mulidore, 45, from Wooster, who failed to yield while attempting to turn left into a gas station.

Obloy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner. Mulidore and her passengers sustained minor injuries.

Obloy was wearing a helmet and Mulidor was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

SR 585 was closed for nearly four hours because of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted at the scene along with local fire departments and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

