Cleveland Browns' QB DeShone Kizer out with migraine; Browns down 21-7

The Cleveland Browns (0-1) are losing 21-7 against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0), but that isn't the only bad news.

Browns' QB DeShone Kizer left the game in the second quarter; initial reports say Kizer is suffering from a migraine headache and his return is questionable.

Backup quarterback Kevin Hogan stepped in halfway through the second quarter and led a touchdown drive to get Cleveland on the board.

Hogan connected on a 23-yard pass with tight end David Njoku to get the score.

However, the second-string QB threw a costly interception late in the first half to set up a Ravens' touchdown.

First the 58yd FG try, then playing it risky with the TD toss. Harbaugh has zero respect for Browns offense. — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) September 17, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.