Aurora unveils historic marker dedicated to shuttered Geauga Lake

Vintage fliers and posters were on display during the marker's unveiling on Sunday. (Source: WOIO)

The City of Aurora has a new piece of history: a historic marker at Geauga Lake.

The two-sided marker not only commemorates the cherished history of Geauga Lake Park, but also recognizes the importance of the community as a vital part of the city's history.

The City of Aurora's Landmark Commission, Aurora Historical Society, The Geauga Lake Improvement Association and the Ohio History Connection dedicated the marker Sunday afternoon. It's been installed on Route 43 across the street from the Aurora VFW.

"This marker is significant because it commemorates not only Geauga Lake Park which everybody in Northeast Ohio is lamenting the fact that it closed but more importantly it commemorates the community of Geauga Lake," said John Kudley, president of the Aurora Historical Society.

There are about 1600 Historic Markers in the state of Ohio. This is the 5th one in the city of Aurora.

"It's so important to preserve our family history and the good things that happened in Aurora, Ohio," said Michael Thal, president of the Geauga Lake Improvement Association.

Geauga Lake Park closed this month, 10 years ago.

