Geauga Lake dedicates historic marker in Aurora

The City of Aurora has a new piece of history: a historic marker at Geauga Lake.

The two-sided marker not only commemorates the cherished history of Geauga Lake Park, but also recognizes the importance of the community as a vital part of the city's history.

The City of Aurora's Landmark Commission, Aurora Historical Society, The Geauga Lake Improvement Association and the Ohio History Connection dedicated the marker Sunday afternoon.

It's been installed on Route 43 across the street from the Aurora VFW.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.