Wooster football player falls ill, dies after game against Ohio Wesleyan

College of Wooster football player, Clayton Geib, of London, fell ill and died after Saturday's game against Ohio Wesleyan. (Source: College of Wooster)

Clayton Geib, a senior chemistry major and football player at The College of Wooster, died Sunday at Wooster Community Hospital.

Geib was taken to the hospital on Saturday after complaining that he did not feel well, following the Wooster, Ohio Wesleyan football game.

Officials have not yet released the cause or details surrounding Geib's death.

He was 21.

“Clayton was a wonderful student and member of the College of Wooster community, and beloved by many,” said Sarah R. Bolton, Wooster’s president, in a prepared statement. “Our hearts are breaking, and all our prayers and thoughts are with Clayton’s family, teammates, and friends.”

Geib, a native of London, Ohio, was an all-conference lineman and two-time NCAC Academic Honor Roll member at Wooster.

Plans to honor his life and his contributions to the campus community will be made in the coming days.

