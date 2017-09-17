West Park veterinarian nursing abandoned, malnourished dog back to health

Manor was found roaming in Elyria Saturday. He's clearly been on his own for a while. He's about half of what he should weigh.

Despite having bones showing, weak from malnourishment and other illnesses, manor is a sweet guy.

Manor weighs half what he should. He was found in Elyria Saturday. I'll have more on the sweet pup at 9 & 11 @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ozfyR1k5nW — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) September 17, 2017

“He was in rough shape,” said Dr. Nicole Plantner, Associate Veterinarian at West Park Animal Hospital.

Dr. Plantner says despite his condition, he's very friendly, which makes her think he was someone's pet.

“He is so people-oriented and loves people. He was definitely owned by someone at some point. They obviously didn't care very well for him,” Dr. Plantner said.

She thinks Manor is a two-year-old pit bull who should weigh about 70 pounds, but actually weighs 36.

“We don't know how long he's been on the streets, but he's been out on the streets and without preventative care for some time,” Dr. Plantner said.

Aside from being malnourished, he's anemic and has a whole list of health problems the vets at West Park Animal Clinic are trying to remedy.

“He's got some hurdles to overcome, he's shown some really good strides just in the past 24 hours. He's got a good appetite,” Dr. Plantner said.

She says with continued improvement, he should be available for adoption in 4-6 weeks.

“I'm cautiously optimistic that he can make a full recovery,” Dr. Plantner said.

