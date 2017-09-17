Police: Strongsville native, OSU student shot to death in murder-suicide

Columbus Police report that Kyle Lafferty (right), killed Heather Campbell, 22, of Strongsville Sunday morning in Columbus. (Source: Facebook)

A man and woman were found dead in Columbus Sunday morning, and police are calling it a murder-suicide.

According to a police report obtained by Cleveland 19, officers entered a Columbus apartment and found both a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

They speculate that Heather Campbell, 22 -- a Strongsville native and OSU student -- was shot by Kyle Lafferty, 25.

Police say Lafferty, who may been Campbell's boyfriend, likely turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

This is the 94th homicide in Columbus this year.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

