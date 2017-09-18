Two people injured, house hit with gunfire in Maple Heights shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Maple Heights that left two people injured and a home damaged with bullet holes overnight.

According to Maple Heights police, officers responded just after midnight Monday morning to the 5100 block of Catherine Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Detectives found two victims and a home filled with bullet holes at the scene. Numerous shell casings were discovered on the sidewalk in front of the house.

Paramedics transported the two victims to an area hospital in unknown condition. Investigators remained on scene overnight and into Monday morning.

Maple Heights police have not provided any additional information regarding the victims or possible suspects.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.