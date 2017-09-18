Track work shuts down RTA Blue, Green Line service east of Tower City

Major track maintenance will impact east side commuters on two of the three RTA lines, beginning Monday morning.

All Blue and Green Line trains will be replaced by 67R buses for rail stops east of Tower City, starting on Sept. 16. The track projects are expected to affect service through Sunday, Sept. 24.

RTA REMINDER: BUSES REPLACE TRAINS east of Tower City. Plan ahead & give yourself extra time @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/vrNHmuMSYd — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) September 18, 2017

The closures could create a headache for rush hour commuters that rely on service between Cleveland and several east side neighborhoods.

The 67R buses will follow a more streamline route, according to a spokesperson with the Greater Cleveland RTA. They will bypass the E. 34, E. 55, and E. 79 stations, but will serve all other Blue and Green Line stations east of Tower City. The buses can be boarded in front of the Jack Casino.

