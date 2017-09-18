Joe Thomas tallies 10,000 snaps with the Cleveland Browns - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Joe Thomas tallies 10,000 snaps with the Cleveland Browns

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Joe Thomas has not missed offensive snap during his career (Source AP Images) Joe Thomas has not missed offensive snap during his career (Source AP Images)
The Cleveland Browns lost Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but one Browns player cemented his legacy in NFL history.

Joe Thomas surpassed 10,000 consecutive offensive snaps in his career. He extended his streak to 10,062 snaps in his 162-game career. The streak is believed to be the longest in NFL history, according to the Browns.

Here is the history-making play:

Thomas, the 10-time Pro Bowl Left Tackle, hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by Cleveland in the 2007 NFL Draft.

The incredible achievement garnered praise from athletes on social media.


Even though the Browns lost, Thomas celebrated his achievement after the game and recognized everyone that has helped him along the way.

