Joe Thomas tallies 10,000 snaps with the Cleveland Browns

Joe Thomas has not missed offensive snap during his career (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Browns lost Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but one Browns player cemented his legacy in NFL history.

Joe Thomas surpassed 10,000 consecutive offensive snaps in his career. He extended his streak to 10,062 snaps in his 162-game career. The streak is believed to be the longest in NFL history, according to the Browns.

Here is the history-making play:

Thomas, the 10-time Pro Bowl Left Tackle, hasn't missed an offensive play since being selected by Cleveland in the 2007 NFL Draft.

The incredible achievement garnered praise from athletes on social media.

Congrats Joe Thomas on 10,000 Consecutive Snaps?????? — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) September 17, 2017

Unbelievable @joethomas73!! 10k consecutive snaps played! Playing in the trenches too! Crazy man! Congrats big fella!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 17, 2017

Visual representation of what playing 10,000 consecutive snaps for the Browns looks like @joethomas73 pic.twitter.com/bPYBNZhwaS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2017

What's insane about Joe Thomas starting 10,000 consecutive snaps isn't just the durability. It's the commitment to protecting Browns QBs — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) September 17, 2017

10,000 consecutive snaps.

That's unbelievable.

Hats off to you good sir, @joethomas73 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 17, 2017



Even though the Browns lost, Thomas celebrated his achievement after the game and recognized everyone that has helped him along the way.

The spotlight should b on my teammates, coaches, support staff, family; all the way from Jr Lancers to Browns. U guys r the real heros/stars — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 17, 2017

I've really been humbled by the outpouring of respect from people all over the country. I'm at a loss for words — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 17, 2017

I feel like a guy who's just always wanted to be there for my teammates, and I blink my eyes and 10k snaps has gone by. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 17, 2017

How to properly celebrate 10k snaps, should you ever find yourself in that situation pic.twitter.com/fe2CDzXUPX — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 18, 2017

