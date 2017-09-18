Cleveland Indians celebrate AL Central pennant with champagne shower

Bubbly and beer were waiting in the locker room for the Cleveland Indians after Sunday's 3-2 victory against the Kansas City Royals.

The Indians clinched the American League Central Division Championship after the Minnesota Twins lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Since the Twins lost after the Tribe's Saturday afternoon game, the celebration was halted until Sunday.

The Indians took a moment at Sunday's game to stand in front of the sellout crowd to show mutual appreciation between fans and players.

Doused in celebratory champagne, Jason Kipnis reiterated Cleveland's goal.

"We have our eyes on one prize and everybody in here knows, after last year, what we want to do and what the mission is," said Kipnis.

Kipnis, who recently was reactivated from the disabled list, played center field in Sunday's game.

Up next, the Indians travel to California for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Clevinger, who was originally drafted by the angels in 2011, is expected to start.

