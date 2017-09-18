Reward offered for Lorain County arson information

Several fire departments responded to a massive fire in Wellington Village in Lorain County early Sunday morning. Now, the Wellington Police Department, along with the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the fire as possible arson.

Wellington police are requesting help from the residents off Wellington. Since Dec. 2016, there have been several arson incidents and also several suspicious fires that could not be confirmed as arson. Late on Sept. 16 and early on Sept. 17, three suspicious fires were investigated, including two of which the department says were intentional. One of those fires caused a total loss of the old bird seed factory and another was a residential building with people inside.

On the Wellington Police Department’s Facebook page, they said, “This is now a very dangerous situation which will eventually cost the life or lives of someone.”

If you know anything about the fire, or think you saw something, please call the Wellington Fire Department at 440-647-2245, the Wellington Police Department at 440-647-2244, or the Ohio Fire Marshal at 800-589-2728.

If you need incentive to find the courage to do the right thing, there is a $5000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of this arsonist who brings disgrace and danger to Wellington.

