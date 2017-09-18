3 Ohio suspects face charges after carjacking in West Virginia

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say three carjacking suspects from Ohio will face felony charges in West Virginia following a Sunday manhunt after the fourth suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with police.
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny tells The Exponent Telegram the man died Sunday at a hospital in Bridgeport.
He says the others who will be charged with felony fleeing are 20-year-old Jabraelyn Antonio Bunn of Canton, Ohio, 18-year-old Jacob Hunter of Massillon, Ohio, and 18-year-old Jada Hilton, also of Canton. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspects had attorneys.
Matheny says the suspects' vehicle wrecked in the community of West Milford following a chase in which shots were fired at police.
State Police Sgt. Mark Kiddy says when deputies confronted one of the suspects along a bridge, the man fired and two sheriff's deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.
