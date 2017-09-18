Few Browns make the grade in Week 2 Report Card

I thought I'd be giving Cleveland Browns DeShone Kizer an "incomplete" after a migraine temporarily knocked him out for a couple of quarters, but he returned, and resumed looking like a rookie QB. 3 interceptions, the last two killing their comeback chances in the 4th. One fumble, which led to a touchdown. By the end, we all had a migraine. Just keep reminding yourself 'growing pains...growing pains"...and remember, the kid did play through serious pain. So no failing grade here but, a D-.

You may have wanted Kevin Hogan to remain in the game, after he came in and immediately led them to the end zone. He also led 'em to a field goal, although he can thank Duke Johnson and his spectacular one-handed catch for that. Hogan did alright. But he also forced a pass right to a Raven. I'll give him a "B-". But they were right to go back to Kizer.

Who played well? Hooray for Hollywood! Rashard Hollywood Higgins, just off the practice squad, finally looking like a player. 7 catches for 95 yards. And David Njoku made a sweet catch on his first career TD. But who else? Kenny Britt? He just looks like a guy who got paid. That $32 million would have made Terrelle Pryor pretty happy. And he wouldn't be giving up on plays. Only Hollywood helps the receivers take home a "C".

The defense had its' moments, holding the Ravens to 3 second-half points and forcing a late fumble that coulda/shoulda helped the offense rally. But the Ravens pretty much did what they needed to do when they needed to do it, including our old friend Benjamin Watson, who racked up 91 yards on 8 catches. The D battles its way to a C-.

As for Hue Jackson, he had his rookie quarterback, recovering from a migraine, try to run on first-and-goal from the 3 when the Browns needed it most. Ridiculous call. Loss of 4 yards. Next play Kizer throws into a nest of Ravens in the end zone. Brutal. And what's up with the delays of game? No delaying this grade. D.

