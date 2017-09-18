$25,000 bond for dad accused of driving teen son to fight

The dad accused of driving his 16-year-old son to a fight appeared in court on Monday.

Carlos Conner plead not guilty to the charge of child endangering and the judge set bond at $25,000. The judge also ordered Conner not to have any contact with his son.

Cleveland police say Conner, 35, drove his son to fight a classmate that had been picking on him.

The fight was at Biddulph and Fulton Roads on September 6.

According to the police report, both teens are in 11th grade at James Rhodes High School.

During the fight, Conner's son was picked up and thrown onto the sidewalk, where he hit his head.

Doctors say the teen has bleeding on the brain.

