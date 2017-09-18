Akron dad charged after accidentally shooting daughter in head

Man shot daughter in her head while unloading his gun. (Source: WOIO)

An Akron dad is behind bars after police say he accidentally shot his 2-year-old daughter in the head.

It happened Saturday, Sept. 16, while 27-year-old Dexter Brooks was unloading his gun at their home on Dunbar Drive.

The shot went through a staircase and bathroom before it struck the girl in the head.

Police say she remains in critical condition at Akron Children's Hospital.

Brooks is charged with child endangering.

