Kyrie Irving says he 'absolutely' can win NBA Championship without LeBron James

Kyrie Irving told ESPN he didn't consult LeBron James before he talked to owners about leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in August. (Source: CBS)

New Boston Celtic Kyrie Irving said he "absolutely" believes his team can win the NBA Championship without LeBron James -- who he also said he did not consult about wanting to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in an ESPN interview.

Can you win a championship without LeBron? @KyrieIrving: pic.twitter.com/kQmnwy09eU — First Take (@FirstTake) September 18, 2017

Irving said he never told James that he wanted to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers before talking to owners.

Irving demanded he be traded in August -- a move that stunned his teammates and fans.

Irving was traded to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Boston's 2018 first-round pick last month. The Cavs also received Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick.

In an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Irving said he didn't consult James before talking to the Cavs front office.

Here's a transcript from the above interview:

Smith: Did you speak to LeBron James or talk to LeBron James before you or your representatives met with ownership to let them know that you wanted out? Irving: No. Smith: Why not? Irving: Why would I have to? Smith: If you don't speak to somebody about it then they might take it personally. Irving: Yeah. Smith: Do you care about that at all? Irving: No.

Irving explained why he wanted to leave the Cavs on ESPN's First Take as well. He said it was all about his own growth as a player.

Should @KyrieIrving have told @KingJames he wanted to leave @cavs before he talked to the owners? https://t.co/lOwFLtr8b7 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) September 18, 2017

At the time of publishing, James had not responded to Irving's comments on social media or in any interviews with other news outlets.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.