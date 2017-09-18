Guilty plea from driver who struck and killed three-year-old

The driver accused of hitting and killing a three-year-old girl in Broadview Heights plead guilty Monday in Parma Municipal Court.

Jordan Goughler, 41, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended. The judge placed him on 12 months probation, suspended his license for five years and ordered him to do 100 hours of community service.

The deadly accident happened on August 14.

Goughler, of Strongsville, was driving south on Taylor Road, when he took a right turn on red at E. Royalton Road, striking Janyia Thomas. The little girl was walking with her mom and siblings. They were not hurt.

Broadview Heights police say Thomas and her family had the right of way.

Thomas died at the hospital.

