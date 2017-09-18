Man in Steelers cap robs Rite Aid at gunpoint

Euclid police hope a surveillance picture will lead them to the man they believe robbed a Rite Aid Sunday afternoon.

The suspect and anther man came to the store in a mid-sized white sedan. The driver waited in the parking lot while the robbery occurred. The suspect then returned to the car, got back inside and they left.

While inside, police say the suspect pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and robbed the cashier of the money in the register. The cashier was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6'3", wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with "USA" on the front, and a black Pittsburgh Steelers ball cap.

A description of the getaway driver was not given.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

