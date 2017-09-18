Michael Symon's B Spot only Midwest restaurants to serve plant burgers he says taste just like meat

Cleveland's own Iron Chef Michael Symon announced he is serving Impossible Burgers -- a 100 percent plant patty -- at B Spot starting today.

Symon's burger joint is also the only restaurant in the Midwest serving Impossible Foods Burgers.

The company said a team of scientists, farmers and chefs have worked for five years to come up a burger-like product that has the same look, taste, feel, aroma and texture of a beef patty.

The Impossible Burger is made out of wheat, coconut oil, potatoes and a not-so-well-known ingredient called heme.

Heme is the iron-containing molecule in blood that carries oxygen. It's what makes blood red and it makes meat look pink and taste kind of metallic. It's not only found in red meat, but in plants too and that's what's extracted to give these new "burgers" their meaty texture and taste.

Symon is encouraging not only vegans and vegetarians to try out the Impossible Burger, but carnivores too.

A few people commented on his Facebook announcement that if they didn't want to eat meat, they wouldn't have a burger.

"To comment without tasting is like saying baseball sucks but you have never watched a game," Symon wrote.

B Spot locations are in Cleveland (Strongsville, Beachwood, Westlake), Columbus, Detroit and Indianapolis. Click here to view the full menu.

