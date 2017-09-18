Little boys ride bus to Walmart to steal bikes, police say

An 11-year-old and his two 9-year-old cousins were charged with theft over the weekend for stealing bikes.

According to South Euclid police, the three went into Walmart and walked out of the store with three bicycles and three sets of gloves. At one point, prior to the theft, the 11-year-old approached the off-duty Sheriff's Deputy working security and asked him why he was there.

It was later learned that the three took a bus from the Kinsman area to Walmart. They were supposed to be having a sleep over.

South Euclid police say this wasn't their first rodeo. All three boys have previously been in trouble for theft.

