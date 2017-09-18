Tempers rise in Rocky River as trees come down

Residents in Rocky River are upset that several trees on their streets are being cut down to make way for a water line replacement next year.

The trees began to be cut Monday, upsetting Rini McNulty.

"We have old homes, we have old beautiful mature trees and it's part of what makes it a beautiful place to live," McNulty complained.

She is like many of the neighbors who were watching what was going on. It is a street she lived on as a little girl and returned to as an adult, in part for the atmosphere.

Clearly one of the attractions of Rocky River are its well kept homes and tree lined streets but what went on as chippers groaned is changing that look drastically.

With trees coming down, the ambiance might be gone. Stately 45 year old trees were turned into wood chips in seconds.

Tim Good just moved in in August and says the tree removal came as a shock to him.

"This is actually one of the things we liked most about the street, it was all tree lined it seemed like a nice neighborhood for the kids to run up and down the street," Good said.

While talking to neighbors Safety Service Director Mary Kay Costello approached and listed a host of reasons for the tree removal. Damage to sidewalks, root girdling and damage the digging would do to trees root systems.

But the digging where the new line will be placed is just as close to the trees that are staying. Couldn't the connection just have been moved

elsewhere on the lot rather that cutting trees down?

Some residents believe its a bottom line decision. The question was put to Costello who answered, "Well we try to be as efficient as possible."

That certainly sounds like a yes. As she answered a neighbor walked by and yelled 'Shame on you.'

Costello continued, "It's not about you know the bottom line, it is about safety."

Not an explanation that McNulty was buying. "I really think that this is short sighted and I'm really upset about it, it's terrible," McNulty added.

