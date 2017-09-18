Man stabbed at gas station in Stark County

A 33-year-old Alliance man was stabbed at a gas station.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Monday at the BP at 3101 Middebranch Avenue NE.

When Stark County sheriff deputies arrived on the scene, they found Rocky Deon Williams lying on the ground with a stab wound to the stomach.

He is being treated at Mercy Medical. No word on his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Greene at 330-430-3819.

