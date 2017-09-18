Geauga County dog killer going to jail

A man convicted of shooting and killing his neighbor's English Bulldog is going to jail.

Dennis Dudich was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail, five years probation and a $2500.00 fine.

The Chester Township man shot the dog named Zoey Grace on January 21.

Dudich told Geauga County sheriff deputies he thought he was shooting a feral cat.

He was the first Geauga County man convicted under Goddard's Law.

