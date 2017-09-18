New $60M Ohio City apartment/retail project is reaching halfway point

It's the newest apartment complex being put up in Ohio City's Hingetown neighborhood and it's taking shape.

The corner of West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue has been ugly and forgotten for decades, and fallen behind its brother corner at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue where the West Side Market is located. That will change in the Spring of 2018 when The Quarter comes online. What was a vacant parking lot of years will now be a multi-use structure that will transform the entrance

The building will have apartments, retail space, a grocery store, roof top pool, and even a unique music school.

The living space includes studio, one, and two bedroom apartments but the development company the Snavely Group has yet to make pricing public, saying they will match other units in the neighborhood. Currently in that portion of Ohio city rent ranges from $1,000 to almost $3,000 depending on the space and the building. They will begin leasing apartments in The Quarter in January, 2018.

According to Zoe Adams, Director of Marketing for the Snavely Group, here are just some of the amenities that will be included at The Quarter the building:

2nd floor rooftop resort-style pool & deck with grills, cabanas

Expansive fitness center with the latest equipment

Underground, climate controlled, secure parking

Dog wash + dog park (dog friendly building)

Amenity room right off of the pool deck

Onsite grocery store

Among the first floor retail shops will be Ohio City's second location of The Grocery, which sells locally grown and sourced produce and other products.

Also included in the building will be a unique school for The Music Settlement. According to its website: "Founded by Almeda Adams in 1912 as part of the Settlement movement to welcome new immigrants to Cleveland through the common language of music, The Music Settlement provides early childhood education, music instruction, and music therapy to people of all ages and levels of experience in Northeast Ohio." This will be their second campus and will begin classes in the Fall of 2018.

As a part of the project the Snavely has also purchased the Forest City Savings and Trust Building straight across the street from The Quarter. That building will also go through a renovation and will include 38 affordable apartments for lower income tenants.

The entire project looks to transform one of the busiest, but under-served and underdeveloped, corners in all of Ohio City. "The corner of West 25th and Detroit, through this development and the park plans at Irishtown Bend will become active from morning to night which is something this corner hasn’t seen in many years," says Adams.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.