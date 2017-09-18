Browns head Coach Hue Jackson jukes questions concerning struggles

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson says the entire team has to play better. (Source WOIO)

Hue Jackson dodged the questions about Kenny Britt, and downplayed the affect the migraine had on DeShone Kizer, but he was clear about one thing during Monday's presser: "We all have to play better".

Very true, but a few things were glaringly bad on Sunday in Baltimore, including Kizer's struggles while dealing with the migraine.

"If now that he's watched the game tapes, do you feel that Kizer was still affected by the debilitating headache when he returned to the field," asked Cleveland19 Sports Dir. Tony Zarrella.

"No, not all all", Jackson answered.

As for Britt, the veteran receiver to whom the Browns dished out $32 million in the offseason, he was a non-factor again. In fact, it was worse. He looked disinterested, seemingly giving up on a few plays.

Britt, who conducted a contentious interview with reporters during the week leading up to the game, came out of the Ravens game with one catch. When asked if he's pleased with Britt's efforts thus far, Jackson chuckled and answered, "Am I pleased? Everyone's gotta play better".

The Browns are off to yet another 0-2 start. But Jackson insists, "this building feels nothing like it did a year ago". Maybe. But the product on the field is very familiar.

