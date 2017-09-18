Cleveland Indians ALDS tickets go on sale next week, Fri., Sept. 29

In less than two weeks, Cleveland Indians fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the American League Division Series at Progressive Field.

The tickets can only be bought online at Indians.com and they go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

2018 Season Ticket plan gets priority access to potential 2017 ALCS, World Series presales

Fans can unlock priority access to potential 2017 ALCS and World Series presales at Progressive Field by purchasing a 2018 Season Ticket package.

Those fans who place a deposit, select seats and either pay in full or are on an approved payment plan will have access to potential 2017 ALCS and World Series presales before the general public.

NEW: Indians, StubHub align for secure secondary purchasing

While Indians.com remains the best option for purchasing Indians tickets, the Indians have aligned exclusively with StubHub, the secondary ticket market leader and official re-seller of MLB.

For potential 2017 Postseason sellouts, fans who are unable to secure tickets from Indians.com are encouraged to use StubHub for the most secure purchase experience.

