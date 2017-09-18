College of Wooster students "in disbelief" after football player dies

Monday football practice, player says it helps to be all together now

Teammates and fellow students at the College of Wooster are reeling after the sudden death of 21-year-old student football player Clayton Geib.

Geib was a starting offensive lineman for Wooster’s football team. He said he didn’t feel good after a win during a Saturday football game against Ohio Wesleyan.

“He played his heart out, you can tell, he really played his heart out and it's good to know that we took that win that he went on doing something he loved and he cared about,” said Dezmond Morrow, a freshman on the school’s football team.

Geib’s family took him to the hospital, he died at Wooster Community Hospital Sunday afternoon.

“Honestly, I couldn't accept the feeling that he had passed,” said Morrow. “When the coach told us in the locker room, I feel as if everybody was in disbelief that it happened we didn't know how to process it.”

To Morrow, Geib was a friend and mentor. He said Geib was his chemistry tutor who helped him pass his first college exam. He said he talked to him almost every day, including the day before he died.

“I knew Clayton pretty well for a couple months, but on the team it's like I’ve known him for years, we’re like, we’re brothers,” said Morrow.

The football team was back on the field practicing Monday afternoon. Morrow told Cleveland 19 it’s helpful for the team to be together right now.

Geib made his mark both on and off the field said College of Wooster’s dean of students Scott C Brown. He knew Geib as a standout scholar in the school’s chemistry department. Geib received multiple athletic academic awards throughout his four years on the team. Brown said that Geib planned to pursue a graduate level chemistry degree when he graduated from Wooster.

Brown described him as “someone who can just go through life and just be enjoying and sort of grateful is just who he was.”

Geib was from London, Ohio, and suffered the loss of his mother in 2015. He leaves behind a father and two siblings.

Brown said that Geib was very involved in a variety of activities in campus life, touching many lives in the college community.

“What he could do is limitless and that's just the most awful thing for a person like Clayton whose life was brought altogether too short but he was an extraordinary young man,” said Brown.



The College of Wooster does plan to do several things to honor the young man’s memory said Brown. After a family service, he said the campus plans to hold a vigil. Students plan to order and wear tartan ribbons in Geib’s honor, and the football team will have Geib’s numbers, 72, on the football field for the next home game.

Cleveland 19 has reached out to the Wayne county coroner, but no cause of death has not been publicly released.

