Toys 'R' Us may file for bankruptcy; toy makers on edge

Toys 'R' Us might be in serious financial trouble, and according to reports, it could file for bankruptcy as early as this week.

The move, which could send shock waves through the toy market, was first reported in The Wall Street Journal last week

The famous toy company, founded 70 years ago and headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, is reportedly grappling with significant debt, including nearly half a billion dollars of red ink, which is due in 2018, CNBC reports.

Analysts cite the state of the retail industry as a potential leading factor, given the precipitous switch among consumers from brick-and-mortar stores to online sites.

