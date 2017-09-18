Cleveland I-90 construction will bring slowdowns, delays, detours this week

The orange barrels will be coming out across Cleveland on Interstate 90 this week.

Motorists should prepare for slowdowns and traffic jams Monday night as various lanes of I-90 East and/or West between East 55th and Lakeshore Boulevard will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in order to perform striping work, according to the City of Cleveland.

This work will also require temporary ramp closures; detours will be posted.

Also on Monday, work crews will close the right lane of I-90 East between East 72nd Street and East 105th Street from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in order to lay asphalt under guardrails.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will close the right lane of I-90 West between East 140th Street to East 55th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to perform asphalt work.

On Thursday and Friday, crews will close the right lane of I-90 East between MLK and East 105th Street from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to perform pavement work.

All major resurfacing work on I-90 East and West between East 55th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard is complete. Remaining work includes adjusting castings, striping, rumble strips and raised pavement markers. The entire project calls for the resurfacing of I-90 East and West between East 55th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard, and should be complete by October 2017.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.