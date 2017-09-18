Montville Township Police urge ODOT to review highly dangerous intersection

Anyone who travels through the Wooster Pike Road (State Route 3) and Sharon Copley Road intersection on a regular basis knows that the traffic can get congested during rush hour.

This creates long lines for drivers who wait to turn left on to Wooster Pike.

Accidents occur often at the intersection, and they're typically not just fender benders.

The video above was shot from a Montville Township Police cruiser dash camera on Friday. Both drivers involved in the crash suffered only mild to moderate injuries.

Given the danger, Montville Police have requested that the Ohio Department of Transportation review the intersection.

Options have not yet been laid out, but they could range from turn lanes -- with or without a traffic signal -- all the way up to a round-a-bout.

Regardless, the potential upgrades are probably a few years away.

In the mean time, police are asking motorists to drive cautiously when traveling through this area.

